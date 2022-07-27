Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Erling Haaland or Darwin Nunez? Both? Neither?

Manchester City and Liverpool go head to head on Saturday in the Community Shield at Leicester's King Power Stadium - with some new faces on show, especially up front.

Liverpool replaced Sadio Mane with Darwin Nunez this summer, while Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez are City options with Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus gone.

Kalvin Phillips is also in the running for City's midfield.

So never mind whether Nunez or Haaland start for their teams, we want to know whether you would pick either in a combined XI.

If you had the choice of all the players for both sides, who would make the cut?

Have a go below and share it using #bbcfootball.

Pick your combined Man City and Liverpool XI



















Select formation Confirm team