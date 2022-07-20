England captain Leah Williamson says she never thought they were going to lose to Spain despite needing an 84th-minute equaliser and extra-time winner to reach the Euro 2022 semi-finals.

The Lionesses were six minutes away from a last-eight exit in Brighton before Ella Toone pounced to force extra time, where Georgia Stanway drove in a long-range winner for 2-1.

"That's the shift from group mentality to knockouts. We've proved we're resilient and can overcome tests," Williamson told BBC Sport.

"I'm so proud of them. We're serious. We back ourselves. We don't get caught up in it. At not one point did I think we were going home.

"Sorry to Mum and Dad that you have work tomorrow and I've delayed you returning home. I'm sorry to the whole nation but I hope you're buzzing like me."

Belgium or Sweden await in the semis at Bramall Lane next Tuesday. England have only reached one major tournament final before, losing the Euro 2009 showpiece to Germany.

England's strength in depth - and in-game changes - have been a big part of their Euros success to date.

Alessia Russo scored three goals from the bench in the group stages and this time she set up her best friend and Manchester United team-mate Toone, who was also a substitute. It also came when England had just thrown Millie Bright up front and gone to three at the back.

Sarina Wiegman, who has yet to lose as England manager, said: "The whole game was a test. The level of this game was so high. I haven't experienced that too much.

"We used Plan B. We scored quickly after doing that so we could go back into our normal shape. I'm so proud of the team. The fans behind us, you could feel it. This is home advantage."

Wiegman, who won Euro 2017 with the Netherlands, was only cleared to manage the team hours before kick-off, having just recovered from a bout of Covid that saw her miss the group win over Northern Ireland.

"A crazy day, especially today," she said. "I came with the team late, prepared, trying to stay calm yourself. I won't forget this day."

Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock said: "The changes Sarina Wiegman made during the game, that's what she's paid to do but that's why she had to be here tonight."

England's strong second halves have been a theme of their summer. They won their three pre-tournament friendlies 3-0, 5-1 and 4-0 - with only one of those goals coming before the break.

England international Izzy Christiansen, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, said: "When it looked like England were down and had nothing left to give, they just found that spark. It came from being direct and you just never know what can happen when you do it like that. They have the belief and the desire, but Sarina Wiegman has come in and helped get them over the line in games like this."

Ex-England defender Alex Scott, on BBC One, said: "In our preparation games coming into the tournament, we were so strong in the second half scoring goals and we've shown again how strong we can be changing things.

"Once again the subs coming on… We had a spark about us."

Stanway, who scored a stunning winner, said: "Unreal. That shows the level we're at. We get a setback and we come back. Job done. Focus on the semis.

"I wasn't too sure [if the shot was going in]. It's one to be proud of. We just have to enjoy this moment and crack on."