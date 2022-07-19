|Europa Conference League second qualifying round first leg: Motherwell v Sligo Rovers
|Venue: Fir Park, Motherwell Date: Thursday, 21 July Kick-off: 19:45 BST
Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland MW, digital and online, plus live text coverage.
Manager Graham Alexander believes Motherwell have enough firepower despite Kevin van Veen's likely absence as they host Sligo Rovers in Europa Conference League qualifying.
Last season's top scorer is an injury doubt ahead of Thursday's second qualifying round first leg at Fir Park.
Three other forwards were released during the summer.
"Not being disrespectful, we were comfortable with certain players moving on," Alexander said.
"We felt we needed to trim the squad and redefine it a little bit. We have only brought three players in so far - Paul McGinn, Blair Spittal and Josh Morris - but these are proven performers and Blair Spittal and Josh Morris are proven attacking midfielders who can score goals."
Sligo's uncertainty is at the other end of the pitch, with goalkeeper Ed McGinty reportedly on the verge of joining Oxford United after being linked with Hearts and Dundee United this summer.
The Motherwell-born 22-year-old was Sligo's penalty shoot-out hero as they knocked out Bala Town last Thursday after the Welsh side recovered from a 2-1 home defeat to win second leg 1-0.
But McGinty was left out of John Russell's squad for Sunday's 2-0 home defeat by UCD in the League of Ireland Premier Division.
Their first league loss since Russell took charge in early June leaves Sligo fifth of the 10 teams in the top flight 23 games into their season.
Motherwell warmed up for their Conference League qualifying debut with two friendly victories - 5-1 against Austrian Second Division side Vorwarts Steyr and 1-0 over Partick Thistle.
Alexander insists his side are "physically, tactically and mentally ready" for the challenge despite Thursday being their first competitive fixture of the season.
The winner over two legs will face Sparta Prague of Czech Republic or Norway's Viking on 4 and 11 August.
Team news
Dutch striker Van Veen and Paul McGinn, the Scotland defender signed from Hibernian, both missed Motherwell's win over Thistle on Saturday with knocks, with Alexander admitting it would be a "bonus" if either made Thursday's first leg.
While Sligo goalkeeper McGinty's participation is in doubt, former Hearts striker Aidan Keena has emerged as their main goal threat, finding the net 12 times in 22 appearances since arriving from Falkirk in January.
What they said
Motherwell manager Graham Alexander: "Sligo are a good footballing team, they can be expansive, they have the right players in the right positions to be a successful side.
"The harder they challenge for us, I think the better we perform. We are expecting a tough game, but the biggest aim is to make sure they have a tough game."
Match stats
- This is the first time Motherwell and Sligo have faced each another in competitive action.
- Sligo did face Motherwell Colts at Fir Park in the Scottish Challenge Cup in 2018, with the home side winning 2-0.
- Sunday's 2-0 home defeat by UCD ended Sligo's seven-game unbeaten run and they remain without a loss in their latest three away games.
- Motherwell finished last season with a 6-0 defeat away to Scottish champions Celtic as they ended fifth in the Premiership.
- This is Motherwell's first foray into European competition since reaching the Europa League third qualifying round in 2020, when they lost to Hapoel Be'er Sheva.
- Sligo have never gone beyond the second qualifying round of European competition since playing in the Intertoto Cup group stage in 1996.
- Motherwell have never reached the group stage of European competition, last making the play-offs in 2012.