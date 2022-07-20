Last updated on .From the section Hull

Dogukan Sinik is a Turkey international, with two goals in five games

Hull City have signed winger Dogukan Sinik from Turkish top flight side Antalyaspor on a three-year deal, for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old has scored seven goals in 154 career club games, including three in 36 matches last season.

Sinik has scored two goals in five games for Turkey, and joins compatriot Ozan Tufan at the Acun Media Group-owned Tigers for the coming campaign.

He becomes the seventh new arrival to Shota Arveladze's squad.

Arveladze's Tigers finished 19th in the Championship last season.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.