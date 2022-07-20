Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Stott featured for New Zealand in this year's SheBelieves Cup after announcing her cancer was in remission last July

Brighton have re-signed Rebekah Stott a year after the defender was forced to leave the club, having been diagnosed with stage three Hodgkin's lymphoma.

New Zealand international Stott originally joined Brighton in 2020, but left to undergo chemotherapy treatment in Australia in February 2021.

She will rejoin on a two-year deal, subject to international clearance.

Brighton boss Hope Powell said she is "looking forward" to working with 29-year-old Stott again.

"We were all absolutely delighted and relieved when we found out her treatment had gone well and that she was on the mend," added Powell.

"Now she's back to full fitness and wants to have a proper go at the WSL and we are happy to have her back.

"Taking the emotions out of the signing, we know we're getting a really good player with proven international experience and a knowledge of the league."

Having returned to Australia in February 2021 to undergo four months of chemotherapy, Stott announced her cancer was in remission in July.

Her treatment meant she missed the Tokyo Olympics, but learned on the day of New Zealand's opening fixture of the Games against Australia that she was in remission.

Stott returned to action for the first time since her diagnosis for lower-league Australian club Bulleen Lions later in July.

Having returned to Melbourne City last summer, Stott was included in the New Zealand squad for February's SheBelieves Cup in the USA.

Stott played eight times for Brighton during her first spell at the club having signed from Melbourne City in September 2020.