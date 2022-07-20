Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Morgan Whittaker scored five times in League One for Lincoln City last season

Swansea City forward Morgan Whittaker has joined League One side Plymouth Argyle on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old scored five goals in 20 games while on loan at Lincoln City in the second half of last season.

He has scored five goals in 22 appearances for the Swans, after a deadline day £700,000 move from Derby County in February 2021.

He scored a late hat-trick for Swansea against Plymouth in a 4-1 EFL Trophy win in August last year.

"Morgan is a very talented young player, who can play either in a front three, or as a striker in a front two," Argyle manager Steven Schumacher told the club website.

"He is left-footed and will bring another quality option to our attacking line this season."

