Max Wright made 13 appearances for Grimsby Town last season

Harrogate Town have signed winger Max Wright following his release by newly promoted League Two side Grimsby Town.

The 24-year-old came through Grimsby's youth system and made his debut for the Mariners during the 2018-19 campaign.

Prior to his release, he helped the club secure an immediate return to the English Football League, through the National League play-offs last term.

"It's a massive change, but one I think is better for me, I'm really excited to see what I can do," he said.

