Mara made his debut for Bordeaux in February 2021

Southampton have agreed a deal to sign striker Sekou Mara from Bordeaux, say the French club. external-link

The Ligue 1 side added that the move for the 19-year-old was subject to a medical and agreeing personal terms.

Mara scored six goals in 26 league appearances last season as Bordeaux finished bottom of the French top flight.

In total, the France Under-21s forward has seven goals in 35 league games for Bordeaux.

"Agreement in principle with Southampton FC for the transfer of Sekou Mara," said Bordeaux on social media.

"The striker will go to England in order to pass his medical examination and sign his contract."