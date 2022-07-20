Euro 2022: England v Spain quarter-final draws biggest TV audience of Euros so far
Last updated on .From the section Women's Euro 2022
A peak television audience of 7.6 million watched England's dramatic extra-time win against Spain in the Euro 2022 quarter-final on BBC One.
It is up 3.6 million on the four million who tuned in for the Lionesses' 8-0 group-stage win against Norway.
There were a further 1.5 million streams across BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app as England advanced to the semi-finals.
The second quarter-final - Germany v Austria - is on BBC One on Thursday.
Coverage begins at 19:30 BST on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
England's semi-final against Sweden or Belgium is on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 19:30 BST on 26 July.
The highest peak television audience for women's football in the UK is 11.7 million for England's 2019 World Cup semi-final defeat by the United States.
England's peak audiences at Euro 2022
- England v Austria, 6 July - 3.7 million and 750,000 streams
- England v Norway, 11 July - four million and 726,000 streams
- Northern Ireland v England, 15 July - 3.4 million and 525,000 streams
