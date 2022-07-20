Close menu

Ben Mee: Ex-Burnley captain set to join Brentford on a free transfer

By Mike MinayBBC Sport

Ben Mee
Ben Mee made 351 league appearances for Burnley

Brentford are set to sign ex-Burnley captain Ben Mee on a free transfer.

The defender, 32, left the Clarets when his contract expired following the club's relegation to the Championship for the first time since 2015.

Mee spent 11 years with Burnley, helping them to two promotions to the Premier League.

He initially joined the Clarets on a season-long loan deal from Manchester City in 2011 before signing permanently the following August.

Mee ended last season assisting caretaker coach Mike Jackson as Burnley were relegated.

Brentford lost midfielder Christian Eriksen to Manchester United earlier in July, shortly after signing Albania goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha on a free transfer.

The Bees have also signed Hull City forward Keane Lewis-Potter and Bologna defender Aaron Hickey.

Comments

Join the conversation

20 comments

  • Comment posted by Happyface, today at 13:44

    Why do comments from Liverpool fans include the ridiculous phrase "Liverpool fan here"?

    Do they mistakenly think it gives their utterances some kind of credence? Or do they think the rest of us could give a monkeys?

  • Comment posted by red right hand, today at 13:43

    He should have stayed to learn one off one of the grestest PL defenders in Kompany. Where is the loyalty to lead the troops back to the premier league? Deserting the place. Burnley made you who you are Ben. How could you do this?
    Head turned straightaway. No doubt he was kissing the badge after a big win last season. Makes me sick

  • Comment posted by john, today at 13:42

    Excellent signing ,old head and solid defender

  • Comment posted by spock lives, today at 13:41

    Brentford have made what appear to be some decent signings recently, i'm looking forward to the new season.

  • Comment posted by Steve Campbell, today at 13:31

    I agree, top defender and leader. Former Burnley defender Steven Ward thinks he will make a great coach one day, so perhaps the Bees are also thinking ahead.

  • Comment posted by OutBack Warrior, today at 13:30

    He will do well.

  • Comment posted by He said what, today at 13:27

    I'm a Saints fan and granted I've not watched Burnley lots, but this seems an astute signing.

    Lots of PL experience, is clearly a decent defender (despite last year), will help improve and develop younger players around him.

    Looking outside of the top 6 teams I think he would improve most, if not all of them.

  • Comment posted by Etta Currie, today at 13:26

    I reckon The Bees might be worth a wee punt on a cup run.

  • Comment posted by Peter Pan, today at 13:25

    Good player and good signing but still won’t win the league Lfc fan

  • Comment posted by vince, today at 13:18

    Good signing

  • Comment posted by Kevin Doomlord, today at 13:13

    Finally, a story all about Mee.

  • Comment posted by Craig75, today at 13:11

    Wasn’t it him that criticised other players for leaving Burnley?

    • Reply posted by JPM1979, today at 13:35

      JPM1979 replied:
      Says he was out of contract.

  • Comment posted by TomTom, today at 13:08

    Spent last summer saying second season syndrome or what ever you want to call it wasnt real and then watched my club leeds go from 9th to struggling all year and ending up 17th by the skin of our teeth. Brentford's turn this year, they are a decent side but there is just something about that second season that trips you up - Solid signing here and good luck for the season ahead.

  • Comment posted by Sport Report, today at 13:07

    Is there anyone left at Burnley?

    • Reply posted by Cole, today at 13:12

      Cole replied:
      There can't be much kompany to be had in the dressing room anymore...

      Can someone get my coat?

  • Comment posted by NB22, today at 13:07

    Nice to see he will remain in the Premier League.

    I can keep my fantasy football team defence of Holding, Mee, Koch intact.

    • Reply posted by Snoopy, today at 13:37

      Snoopy replied:
      the batsman holding the bowlers expectant shaft

  • Comment posted by Jack, today at 12:58

    Top signing

