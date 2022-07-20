Jesse Lingard: Former Man Utd attacking midfielder close to joining Nottingham Forest
Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest
Former Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard is close to signing for Nottingham Forest on a free transfer.
The 29-year-old, who has 32 England caps, has been in talks with the newly promoted side but it is understood nothing has yet been agreed.
He left United after more than 20 years at the club when his contract expired at the end of June.
Lingard has also been linked with a return to West Ham.
He had a spell on loan with the Hammers during the 2020-21 season, scoring nine goals in 16 Premier League starts.
Lingard, who has also held talks with Everton, made 22 appearances for Manchester United last season, but only four of those were starts.
Good luck J.Lingz
Great player on his day but all he cares about now is money and TikTok
At 29 totally wasted his career and just trying to get as much dosh as he can from Forest. Watch out for his new dance routine this season
Reds have had an impressive pre-season transfer window. Cant accuse them of lack of ambition or spending power
Splashing the cash and getting relegated
£200k per week?!
He’s worth £100k per week tops