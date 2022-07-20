Close menu

Jesse Lingard: Former Man Utd attacking midfielder close to joining Nottingham Forest

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forestcomments149

Jesse Lingard
Lingard's last appearance for England was in October 2021

Former Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard is close to signing for Nottingham Forest on a free transfer.

The 29-year-old, who has 32 England caps, has been in talks with the newly promoted side but it is understood nothing has yet been agreed.

He left United after more than 20 years at the club when his contract expired at the end of June.

Lingard has also been linked with a return to West Ham.

He had a spell on loan with the Hammers during the 2020-21 season, scoring nine goals in 16 Premier League starts.

Lingard, who has also held talks with Everton, made 22 appearances for Manchester United last season, but only four of those were starts.

Comments

Join the conversation

149 comments

  • Comment posted by Kieran, today at 13:19

    everything that is wrong with modern day football. he's taking forest, either because they are paying him ridiculous money, or he's got nowhere else to go that will meet his 'demands' or facilitate his brothers ego. forest fans, its for the best you do not follow him on social media as his application on there, far outweighs what he does on the pitch. beans beans beans.

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 13:44

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      I've never understood this narrative - is he not supposed to use social media when he's not working? Is he supposed to be training or playing 24/7, no leisure time allowed?

      9 goals and 5 assists in 16 games for West Ham last year. Clearly he still has something to offer a Premier League team.

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 13:05

    This young lad has plenty of potential..

    • Reply posted by KorBlimey Boris, today at 13:15

      KorBlimey Boris replied:
      he s not young - know your football

  • Comment posted by NB22, today at 13:05

    Good to see youngsters moving to pastures new, to develop and fulfil their potential.

    Good luck J.Lingz

    • Reply posted by Andy1991, today at 13:09

      Andy1991 replied:
      Youngster he's late twenties plus if Forrest go down he's gone. Hope it's a years contract.

  • Comment posted by frankie, today at 13:07

    Did well for West Ham but appears to be the definition of a mercenary

    • Reply posted by Alv, today at 13:11

      Alv replied:
      totally agree Frankie money talks. Doesn't give a toot about Forest!

  • Comment posted by CreamyB, today at 13:21

    To think I was DESPERATE for him to come to Newcastle in January!
    Great player on his day but all he cares about now is money and TikTok

  • Comment posted by KDW, today at 13:10

    great young player and one for the future. hopefully he gets some time at U21's then onto the full national team

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 13:37

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      It's like a collection of all the least funny Lingard jokes from Twitter.

  • Comment posted by Albert Watch, today at 13:24

    Was more interested in his Jlinz range and doing selfies with Pogba at Man Utd.

    At 29 totally wasted his career and just trying to get as much dosh as he can from Forest. Watch out for his new dance routine this season

    • Reply posted by Alun, today at 13:26

      Alun replied:
      Isn’t that why we all go to work though? I agree he’s wasted potential but a bit harsh there

  • Comment posted by John, today at 13:18

    Arguably the worst transfer of the window. A poor move for everyone involved.

  • Comment posted by alan, today at 13:21

    That should guarantee Forest 2 or 3 goals this season

  • Comment posted by Wombat_LCFC, today at 13:17

    Forrest must be offering him a bucket load of money, as West Ham (where he fit in so well) wanted to sign him permanently

    Reds have had an impressive pre-season transfer window. Cant accuse them of lack of ambition or spending power

  • Comment posted by bigbadbobbybokehead, today at 13:14

    Showing some ambition there

  • Comment posted by al, today at 13:13

    Not as good as him or his brother think he is

  • Comment posted by Scott Cowley, today at 13:08

    Hope there is a relegation release clause IF it's true the contract is worth 200k p/w just in case the worst case scenario happens

  • Comment posted by mse12479, today at 13:06

    SHOW ME THE MONEY!

  • Comment posted by Maverick254, today at 13:26

    I am a united fan but went uni in Nottingham and hence have a soft spot for Forrest, please do not sign him, he is more interested in money and tiktok rather than being a quality baller.

    • Reply posted by trewo, today at 13:38

      trewo replied:
      I don't think Forest want him to play Basketball.

  • Comment posted by Mario, today at 13:21

    Forest will be another Fulham
    Splashing the cash and getting relegated
    £200k per week?!
    He’s worth £100k per week tops

    • Reply posted by Allanon, today at 13:26

      Allanon replied:
      Seriously

  • Comment posted by vince, today at 13:17

    This could be a good move for all. Forest seem to be doing some good business and may surprise a few people, however with all the new signings I often wonder how many of those that helped get the promotion will still be with them this season and see their efforts rewarded

    • Reply posted by PRHW80, today at 13:24

      PRHW80 replied:
      It's a concern but it was always a risk given we had 5 loan stars with us. Only 3 first team, contracted players have left but it does mean we're going to be starting with effectively a brand new team. I believe only 4 players who started @ Wembley will start vs Newcastle.

  • Comment posted by pauloalb, today at 13:08

    A HYS with another Man Utd connection but no HYS open for the England women’s team? Does that say something about the BBC or about the fact that they can’t trust HYSers not to troll? 🤷‍♂️

    • Reply posted by owl-ARM, today at 13:12

      owl-ARM replied:
      I think the latter tbh. People are so super critical of the women's game (for some reason), they probably thought, let's just report on the facts and leave it at that! Let them enjoy their moment!

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 13:06

    Another Career Utd have almost ruined. He was electric at West Ham on loan.

    • Reply posted by Anfailed, today at 13:14

      Anfailed replied:
      Oh the irony!

  • Comment posted by Wake, today at 13:31

    I like Lingard & would happily have him stay at United. But we should have sold him to West Ham when they offered.

    • Reply posted by Snoopy, today at 13:38

      Snoopy replied:
      stay at utd....he was effing hopeless

