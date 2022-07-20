Close menu

Promise Omochere: Fleetwood sign Bohemians forward for undisclosed fee

Promise Omochere
Promise Omochere is Fleetwood's seventh summer signing

Fleetwood Town have signed Bohemians forward Promise Omochere for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.

The 21-year-old former Republic of Ireland Under-19 international scored 11 goals in 54 games for the League of Ireland Premier Division side.

"It is sad leaving my old team as I was there for five years so it's going to be a good challenge," he told the club website.

"Moving away was something I was looking to do to make my next step."

