Promise Omochere: Fleetwood sign Bohemians forward for undisclosed fee
Last updated on .From the section Fleetwood
Fleetwood Town have signed Bohemians forward Promise Omochere for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.
The 21-year-old former Republic of Ireland Under-19 international scored 11 goals in 54 games for the League of Ireland Premier Division side.
"It is sad leaving my old team as I was there for five years so it's going to be a good challenge," he told the club website.
"Moving away was something I was looking to do to make my next step."
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.