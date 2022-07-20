Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Hibernian face being knocked out of the Scottish League Cup after fielding an ineligible player against Morton.

Wednesday's 1-1 home draw, then missing out on a bonus point after losing the penalty shoot-out, meant the top-flight side were unlikely to progress.

Now their hopes of making it out of the group stage could be ended if they are disciplined.

Hibs and Stranraer both face a Scottish Professional Football League hearing on Thursday.

Both clubs have admitted fielding ineligible players in their most recent ties.

Stranraer breached the rules during Tuesday's 2-2 Group H draw with League 2 rivals Forfar Athletic, a result that left both sides eliminated from the competition despite the Angus hosts winning the penalty shoot-out.

Hibs currently top Group D ahead of Falkirk on goal difference, but Lee Johnson's Premiership side have completed all their fixtures and will be overtaken if the Bairns take a point from their final game at home to League 1 rivals Clyde on Saturday.

Wednesday's result had eliminated Morton from the competition, but the Championship side's hopes of progress could be revived - and Hibs' ended - should they be handed a victory.

Elgin City were given a 3-0 defeat for fielding an ineligible player against Ayr United earlier in the competition.

