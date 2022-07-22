Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour was among the players Andy Goldie worked with during his time at the Scottish FA

Swansea City have named Dundee United academy director Andy Goldie as their new academy manager.

Goldie, 37, joins Swansea after three years at the Scottish Premiership club.

He previously spent seven years working as an elite performance coach at the Scottish Football Association having begun his coaching career at Hamilton.

Goldie replaces Jon Grey, who took the academy manager role at Swansea after Mark Allen became sporting director in August 2021.

"There were a number of strong candidates for the role in what was a thorough recruitment process, but Andy was the outstanding choice and we are delighted that he's here," said Swansea's head of football operations Josh Marsh.

"He has had great success in Scotland over many years, both within the national association set-up and in club football, and has a proven track record of improving players and staff."

Dundee United's youth set-up has been productive in recent times, with 18 academy players making senior debuts during Goldie's spell at Tannadice.

Goldie's move to Swansea means Grey can revert to coaching duties. He will manage Swansea's under-21s next season alongside Anthony Wright, following Kristian O'Leary's promotion to the first-team staff at the Championship club.