Women's Super League side Reading have signed Melbourne Victory defender Brooke Hendrix on a two-year deal.

Hendrix, 29, joins from the Australian side where she won the Women's A-League championship last season.

The American previously played for West Ham during their first season in the WSL in 2018-19.

Reading manager Kelly Chambers said: "We wanted to add more depth, with players who can push us to reach higher levels, especially in defensive areas."

She added: "When Brooke came on the radar for us, for me, it was exciting to have someone who experienced what it takes to compete in this league, but also an understanding on different scenarios that are asked of you as a player in other top leagues including America and Australia.

"I think she'll be a great addition to the squad and a personality that will definitely be infectious when she's in the team."

Hendrix has also played in the United States, Scotland, Italy and Iceland.