Paul Bodin represented the likes of Cardiff, Swindon and Reading in his playing days

Paul Bodin has left his role as Wales Under-21 manager, the Football Association of Wales (FAW) has announced.

Bodin, 57, departs after just under three years in charge.

The ex-Wales international previously managed Wales Under-19s and coached in the country's age-groups set-up.

"The Football Association of Wales can confirm that Paul Bodin has left the role of Cymru U21 manager by mutual consent," an FAW statement said.

"The FAW would like to put on record its gratitude to Paul Bodin for his commitment to the Cymru national teams and wish him the very best for the future."

Wales Under-21s won what proved to be Bodin's final game a charge, against Gibraltar in Llanelli in June.

That was the last match of an unsuccessful bid to qualify for the 2023 Uefa European Under-21 Championship, with Bodin's side finishing fourth in Group E behind the Netherlands, Switzerland and Moldova.

Bodin worked with the likes of Brennan Johnson, Neco Williams, Rhys Norrington-Davies and Ben Cabango, who have since represented Wales at senior level.