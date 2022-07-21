Close menu
Europa Conference League Qualifying - 1st Leg
FC BaselFC Basel2CrusadersCrusaders0

Basle 2-0 Crusaders: Irish Cup winners lose to 10 men in Europa Conference League first leg

Dan Ndoye scores the first of Basel's goals against Crusaders
Crusaders lost 2-0 to 10-man Basel in the first leg of their Europa Conference League second qualifying round tie in Switzerland.

The hosts had midfielder Taulant Xhaka sent-off for two fouls in as many minutes in the 33rd minute.

Two minutes later, Dan Ndoye put Basel ahead with a shot across goal into the net and Adam Szalai added a second three minutes after the interval.

The second leg will be played at Seaview in north Belfast next Thursday.

The result gives the Irish Cup winners some remaining hope of progression to the third round against a side who reached the last 16 of the competition last season.

Alexander Frei's side went down 4-2 on aggregate to Marseille on that occasion after overcoming Ujpest Dozsa, Hammerby, Qarabag and Omonia Nicosia.

The Swiss outfit have also reached the last 16 of the Champions League in the last decade and made it to the Europa League quarter-finals in 2020.

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter made just one change to the starting line-up which defeated Gibraltarians Bruno's Magpies 3-1 in the second leg of their first qualifying round tie seven days previously.

Jude Winchester replaced Jordan Owens for the game played in humid conditions at the 38,000-capacity St Jakob-Park.

Ben Kennedy had an effort saved by Marwin Hitz early on while at the other end Jonny Tuffey denied Szalai.

Last season's Swiss Super League runners-up were reduced to 10 men when Xhaka received a yellow card for a foul on Daniel Larmour, followed by a second yellow for another rash tackle a minute later.

Ndoye's opener followed soon after and Szalai doubled their lead with a close-range finish, deftly back-heeling the ball into the net.

The home side pushed for a third but the visitors had chances late in the game to reduce their deficit.

Substitute Johnny McMurray twice went close while Paul Heatley failed to find the target.

The winners will play Polish club Pogon Szczecin or Brondby in the third qualifying round.

Line-ups

FC Basel

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hitz
  • 22López
  • 4ComasSubstituted forMalesat 76'minutes
  • 21Pelmard
  • 72Padula
  • 20Frei
  • 34XhakaBooked at 33mins
  • 23Burger
  • 27NdoyeSubstituted forAmdouniat 67'minutes
  • 11SzalaiSubstituted forMillarat 67'minutes
  • 42LtaiefSubstituted forTushiat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Lang
  • 6Djiga
  • 7Millar
  • 9Amdouni
  • 13Salvi
  • 16de Mol
  • 17Hunziker
  • 19Males
  • 24Tushi
  • 40Chipperfield

Crusaders

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 33Tuffey
  • 2Burns
  • 3Hegarty
  • 20LarmourBooked at 32mins
  • 15O'Rourke
  • 25ClarkeSubstituted forMcMurrayat 76'minutes
  • 7Lowry
  • 14Forsythe
  • 22HeatleyBooked at 22mins
  • 19WinchesterSubstituted forWeirat 76'minutes
  • 8Kennedy

Substitutes

  • 6Weir
  • 9Lecky
  • 10Ebbe
  • 17Patterson
  • 18Owens
  • 23McKeown
  • 24Robinson
  • 27McMurray
  • 36Pauley
  • 43Barr
  • 45Morrow
Referee:
Amin Kurgkheli

Match Stats

Home TeamFC BaselAway TeamCrusaders
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home20
Away6
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Basel 2, Crusaders 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Basel 2, Crusaders 0.

  3. Post update

    Marwin Hitz (Basel) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Robert Weir (Crusaders).

  5. Post update

    Corner, Crusaders. Conceded by Andy Pelmard.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Basel. Andy Pelmard tries a through ball, but Zeki Amdouni is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Paul Heatley (Crusaders) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Crusaders. Conceded by Marwin Hitz.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jonathan McMurray (Crusaders) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ben Kennedy.

  10. Post update

    Darian Males (Basel) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Philip Lowry (Crusaders).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jordan Forsythe (Crusaders) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jarlath O'Rourke with a cross following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Crusaders. Conceded by Sergio López.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Liam Millar (Basel).

  15. Post update

    Robert Weir (Crusaders) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jonathan McMurray (Crusaders) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Forsythe with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Offside, Basel. Fabian Frei tries a through ball, but Zeki Amdouni is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Darian Males (Basel) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wouter Burger.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Andy Pelmard (Basel).

  20. Post update

    Paul Heatley (Crusaders) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 21st July 2022

