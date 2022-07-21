Last updated on .From the section Bristol City

Tommy Conway has played 11 games for Bristol City

Forward Tommy Conway has signed a new three-year deal at Championship side Bristol City.

The 19-year-old has progressed through the academy at the Robins to make 11 appearances, scoring once, with sixoutings last season.

Conway, who signed aged six, has been on loan to Yate and Bath City too.

"I want to make the fans proud, my family proud and hopefully in the next couple years we can gain promotion to the Premier League," Conway said.

"We have the facilities here and the stadium is unbelievable so we have everything ready to take us to the next stage.

"It would be a dream for me to play for Bristol City in the Premier League because I've seen them get close when we lost to Hull in the play-offs but hopefully we can get there in the next couple years."