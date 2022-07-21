Last updated on .From the section Grimsby

Brendon Kiernan was a regular for Walsall last season

Walsall have loaned winger Brendon Kiernan to fellow League Two club Grimsby Town on a deal until January.

The 29-year-old has 20 goals in 133 senior games, including six goals in 41 matches for the Saddlers last season.

Londoner Kiernan broke through at Wimbledon after time at Crystal Palace and Fulham, and spent time at Braintree, Bromley and Harrogate.

"I just want to make things happen in and around the box," Kiernan told the club website.

"When I knew the manager [Paul Hurst] was interested, I had a good conversation with him, he had done his research and I had done mine and I thought it was a good fit for me.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.