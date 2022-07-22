Last updated on .From the section Crewe

Lachlan Brook won caps for Australia at youth level

Crewe have signed winger Lachlan Brook from Premier League club Brentford on a six-month loan deal - to become their sixth summer recruit.

The 21-year-old Australian has yet to make his debut for Brentford after joining them from Adelaide United.

He made 19 appearances for Adelaide in the last A League season, having been loaned back to them by the Bees.

The Alex start the season back in League Two with an away game against Rochdale on 30 July.

Brook's signing follows the arrival of Cheltenham midfielders Conor Thomas and Charlie Colkett: the re-signing of defender Kelvin Mellor, and the signings of striker Courtney Baker-Richardson and defender Rod McDonald.

