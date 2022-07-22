Jubril Okedina: Cambridge United defender agrees new three-year deal
Cambridge United defender Jubril Okedina has signed a new three-year contract with the club.
The 21-year-old first joined the U's on loan from Tottenham Hotspur before agreeing a permanent move last summer.
He made 41 appearances during the 2021-22 campaign, including their 1-0 FA Cup third-round win at Premier League club Newcastle United.
"The past 18 months have shown us his huge potential," head coach Mark Bonner told the club website.
"His task is to find the consistency required to go along with his undoubted athleticism and technical qualities to secure a regular place in the team and keep contributing to us in a positive manner."