Kilmarnock have signed former Aberdeen goalkeeper Gary Woods after their summer loan arrival from Middlesbrough, Zach Hemming, picked up an injury.

The 31-year-old Woods, who has signed a one-year contract, worked alongside Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes at Pittodrie.

He had found himself back-up to Joe Lewis until his summer release.

McInnes told his club website: "I know exactly how hard he works, how dedicated he is Monday to Friday."

Woods, who made only five Aberdeen appearances last season, will vie with former Colchester United goalkeeper Sam Walker for a start while their fellow Englishman is sidelined.

Walker replaced Hemming at half-time during Saturday's 3-0 Scottish League Cup win over Montrose.

McInnes said the injury "may keep him out a bit longer than we had hoped".

Woods, who previously played for Doncaster Rovers, Watford, Leyton Orient, Ross County and Hamilton Academical, had joined Aberdeen in October 2020 after leaving Oldham Athletic.

"He wants to come here and challenge himself to get into the team, which is want you want - competition for all positions," McInnes added.

Woods' arrival means 22-year-old Curtis Lyle will head out of Kilmarnock on loan to Lowland League club East Kilbride.

