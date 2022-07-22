Last updated on .From the section Brentford

Ben Mee made 351 league appearances for Burnley

Brentford have signed central defender Ben Mee on a free transfer following his departure from Burnley this summer.

The 32-year-old, who spent 11 years with the Clarets, has signed a two-year contract with the Bees.

"I am very happy that we have signed Ben," said Brentford manager Thomas Frank.

"He will add a lot of quality and experience to the squad. He had six good years for Burnley in the Premier League."

Mee left Burnley when his contract expired following the club's relegation to the Championship for the first time since 2015.

He initially joined the Clarets on a season-long loan deal from Manchester City in 2011 before signing permanently the following August.

Mee ended last season assisting caretaker coach Mike Jackson as Burnley were relegated.

"I really love his defensive mindset," added Frank. "He knows how to defend the box, he knows how to block a shot and he knows how to win duels.

"He will bring leadership and communication to the team, which is very attractive.

"He has a very good left foot and will be very good for us on set-pieces in both boxes. I am looking forward to adding him to the squad."

Brentford lost midfielder Christian Eriksen to Manchester United earlier in July, shortly after signing Albania goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha on a free transfer.

The Bees have also signed Hull City forward Keane Lewis-Potter and Bologna defender Aaron Hickey.

