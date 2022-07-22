Close menu

Brentford complete signing of defender Ben Mee on a free transfer

Last updated on .From the section Brentford

Ben Mee
Ben Mee made 351 league appearances for Burnley

Brentford have signed central defender Ben Mee on a free transfer following his departure from Burnley this summer.

The 32-year-old, who spent 11 years with the Clarets, has signed a two-year contract with the Bees.

"I am very happy that we have signed Ben," said Brentford manager Thomas Frank.

"He will add a lot of quality and experience to the squad. He had six good years for Burnley in the Premier League."

Mee left Burnley when his contract expired following the club's relegation to the Championship for the first time since 2015.

He initially joined the Clarets on a season-long loan deal from Manchester City in 2011 before signing permanently the following August.

Mee ended last season assisting caretaker coach Mike Jackson as Burnley were relegated.

"I really love his defensive mindset," added Frank. "He knows how to defend the box, he knows how to block a shot and he knows how to win duels.

"He will bring leadership and communication to the team, which is very attractive.

"He has a very good left foot and will be very good for us on set-pieces in both boxes. I am looking forward to adding him to the squad."

Brentford lost midfielder Christian Eriksen to Manchester United earlier in July, shortly after signing Albania goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha on a free transfer.

The Bees have also signed Hull City forward Keane Lewis-Potter and Bologna defender Aaron Hickey.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Comments

Join the conversation

42 comments

  • Comment posted by sickbeggar, today at 12:33

    Time to play new striker bingo. Nunez, Haaland or Jesus to be out for 18months?

  • Comment posted by King Eric VII, today at 12:30

    Total chopper, he’ll keep them up for another year though

  • Comment posted by kay, today at 12:27

    Now that's a better signing than chasing after a Ronaldo or being offered a Neymar.

  • Comment posted by Be-Anchor five, today at 12:16

    Great signing for Brentford.
    Always been my second favourite club after watching them nearly beat Man Utd in 1983 FA Cup Final when Gordon Smith hit a sitter at the end.
    Utd won the replay with Lee Martin getting the only goal in extra time after Kevin Moran had been sent off.

    • Reply posted by jw2001, today at 12:26

      jw2001 replied:
      Brighton?

  • Comment posted by andrew, today at 12:09

    Well let’s hope Brentford go down. Thug

  • Comment posted by swann street, today at 12:05

    break a leg!

  • Comment posted by tv, today at 12:03

    More leg breaking tackles for the EPL then.

  • Comment posted by bluenose, today at 12:01

    Nice signing can only improve your defence and help the younger players

  • Comment posted by samjulie, today at 11:57

    Good player, will help Brentford. Adds steel to the back line, good player on a free transfer!
    Well done.

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 12:20

      Sport Report replied:
      If this had been about a Man Utd defender we'd be on at least 300 comments by now, not 30.

  • Comment posted by LuThe, today at 11:57

    Hickey won't win golden boy, but he'll be up there. And Strakosha is inspired (though I hope Raya will extend and stay). Now a massively experienced Mee added to the defence too!

    With Ajer and Pinnock out until at least September the defence is still looking capable now with Mee.

    Hoping a couple more clean sheets and KLP adding a bit more quality up top will see Bees in 23/24 PL.

  • Comment posted by frankie, today at 11:56

    Good signing-should do well for them

  • Comment posted by The Reverend Joe, today at 11:54

    Wish he had joined Colchester United. Then it could have been Mee to U's!

  • Comment posted by OutBack Warrior, today at 11:44

    He will do well

  • Comment posted by Ollie Gark, today at 11:43

    Oh no! More broken legs in the Premier League.

    • Reply posted by tv, today at 12:05

      tv replied:
      What he did to Wesley Moraes was horrific. Has never recovered.

  • Comment posted by Ronnie, today at 11:41

    Mee obviously loves Bees ( Burnley )

  • Comment posted by Mr Basil, today at 11:32

    Can't be a coincidence that he made the decision after Burnley released their new home kit. That club has produced some classics. This shirt is NOT one.

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 12:21

      Sport Report replied:
      If clubs are tied on points, it should be decided in favour of the club with the best kits

  • Comment posted by WalkInThePark, today at 11:28

    It's all mee mee mee #yawn

  • Comment posted by Raging Bull, today at 11:26

    Solid signing, it made Mee smile

  • Comment posted by chillings, today at 11:24

    should be replacing Harry Maguire at United

  • Comment posted by Romski, today at 11:22

    Will Brentford go down this season?
    Name 3 teams that will finish below them.
    Discuss:

    • Reply posted by RivalFan, today at 11:24

      RivalFan replied:
      Alright, Buzzfeed... Chill out.

