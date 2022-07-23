Euro 2022: Choose your England semi-final starting XI
Last updated on .From the section Women's Euro 2022
Is it coming home?
Hosts England are into the semi-finals of the European Championship, where they will face Sweden on Tuesday (kick-off 20:00 BST).
Should Ella Toone get a start after her heroics in the quarter-final extra-time victory over Spain?
Striker Ellen White is aiming to match Wayne Rooney's all-time goalscoring record for England, but should the in-form Alessia Russo start up front instead?
Choose your preferred XI from the 23-player squad below and share your team on social media.
England's semi-final starting XI
