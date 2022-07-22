Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd

Yanic Wildschut played in England from 2014 to 2019 before joining Maccabi Haifa

Oxford United have signed former Wigan Athletic winger Yanic Wildschut on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 30-year-old spent last season playing for CSKA Sofia in Bulgaria's First League where he made 28 appearances.

"He is very quick and also very powerful," manager Karl Robinson told the club website external-link .

"He is one of those players who excites fans when he gets the ball - we moved quickly to bring him in."

The Suriname international came through the famous Ajax academy in the Netherlands before signing his first professional contract with Zwolle in 2010.

He joined Championship side Middlesbrough in 2014 before further spells with Wigan, Norwich City, Cardiff City and Bolton Wanderers.

Oxford travel to Derby County for their opening League One match of the new season on Saturday, 30 July.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.