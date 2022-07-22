Last updated on .From the section Wimbledon

Zach Robinson started four of the Dons' final eight League One games before they were relegated

AFC Wimbledon striker Zach Robinson has signed a new two-year deal at the club.

The 20-year-old spent last term on loan at non-league sides Hemel Hempstead Town and Hampton & Richmond Borough before being recalled by the Dons.

"We're delighted that Zach has committed his future to the club," manager Johnnie Jackson told the club website external-link .

"He's a bright young player with lots of potential. Hopefully he can play a big part in bringing the club success."

The striker, who has spent most of his career on loan, impressed in non-league first-team football last season, scoring four goals in 12 games.

When he returned to AFC Wimbledon at the end of their 2021-22 campaign, he started in four of their final eight games and scored his first League One goal in a 1-1 draw against Charlton Athletic.

The Dons get their League Two campaign under way at home to Gillingham on Saturday, 30 July, after their relegation from the third tier.

