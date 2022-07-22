Last updated on .From the section Crawley

Brandon Mason has impressed on trial during pre-season at Crawley Town

Crawley Town have signed former Milton Keynes Dons wide player Brandon Mason.

Mason, who was a free agent after being released by the League One side in May, has signed a two-year deal.

The 24-year-old did not play a game for Milton Keynes after joining on a short-term deal in March, but made 46 appearances for Coventry in a three-year spell that ended in 2021.

He spent time on loan at St Mirren and started out at Watford - playing twice for them in the Premier League in 2017.

"There are so many good things going on at Crawley at the moment," Mason told the club website. external-link

"The new owners have come in as well as Kevin (Betsy, Crawley Town manager), who is looking to play a really exciting brand of football.

"I am looking forward to getting back and enjoying my football again."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.