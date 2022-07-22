Brandon Mason: Crawley Town sign former Milton Keynes Dons wide player
Crawley Town have signed former Milton Keynes Dons wide player Brandon Mason.
Mason, who was a free agent after being released by the League One side in May, has signed a two-year deal.
The 24-year-old did not play a game for Milton Keynes after joining on a short-term deal in March, but made 46 appearances for Coventry in a three-year spell that ended in 2021.
He spent time on loan at St Mirren and started out at Watford - playing twice for them in the Premier League in 2017.
"There are so many good things going on at Crawley at the moment," Mason told the club website.
"The new owners have come in as well as Kevin (Betsy, Crawley Town manager), who is looking to play a really exciting brand of football.
"I am looking forward to getting back and enjoying my football again."
