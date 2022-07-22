Last updated on .From the section MK Dons

Henry Lawrence has played five EFL Trophy games for Chelsea's Under-21 side

MK Dons have signed full-back Henry Lawrence from Chelsea on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at AFC Wimbledon, making 32 appearances in all competitions.

Lawrence is the 12th summer signing made by the Dons since their run to the League One play-offs in 2021-22.

"He is a young player with real quality, both athletically and in terms of his technical attributes," Dons head coach Liam Manning told the club site. external-link

"He has also shown an ability to play in multiple different positions and that versatility will be key to both us and him this season."

The Dons start the new season away to Cambridge United on 30 July.

"This is a similar playing style to what I am used to and I saw that last season when I played against MK Dons," said England Under-20s international Lawrence.

"I am very excited to come into this team and show what I can do."

