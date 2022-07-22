Last updated on .From the section Huddersfield

Tino Anjorin scored once in eight appearances for Huddesfield Town last season

Huddersfield Town have re-signed midfielder Tino Anjorin on a season-long loan deal from Premier League side Chelsea.

The 20-year-old spent the latter half of last season on loan with the Terriers, helping them reach the Championship play-off final.

"I'm incredibly happy to welcome Tino back," boss Danny Schofield said.

"We saw all the ability that made him so highly regarded as the season progressed in training and the pitch."

Anjorin made eight appearances for the club last term, scoring once after coming on as a second-half substitute against Coventry City.

"We had to be patient as he went away with Chelsea's first team, but when the opportunity presented itself, we didn't hesitate," head of football Leigh Bromby said.

"Tino had lots of options, but it speaks volumes for the work of our staff that he knew this was where he wanted to come."

