From the section Doncaster

Kyle Hurst did not make a senior appearance during his time with Birmingham City

Doncaster Rovers have signed midfielder Kyle Hurst from Championship side Birmingham City on a two-year contract.

The 20-year-old signed a three-year deal with Blues in 2020 but joins following a successful trial at Rovers.

"It's a proud moment to sign and it's a big moment in my career, it's something I've wanted to happen since I first came here," Hurst told Rovers' website. external-link

"It can be difficult on trial but over the past few days I've had some really good conversations with the manager."

