Arijanet Muric spent last season on loan at Turkish side Adana Demirspor where he made 31 league appearances

Burnley have signed Kosovo goalkeeper Arijanet Muric from Premier League side Manchester City on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old made five appearances for City, all in the League Cup, and is Burnley's eighth signing of the summer.

He's the third player Vincent Kompany's Clarets have signed from City, after CJ Egan-Riley and Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

"I am very happy to be here, I can't wait to meet my new team-mates now and begin training," Muric said.

"I'm 23 now, so I feel it is the right time to move on and I'm looking forward to the new season."

Muric joined City from Grasshoppers in 2015 and had loan spells with NAC Breda, Nottingham Forest, Girona, Willem II and Adana Demirspor while with the club.

"He's a player who has made great progress over the last few years and we're hoping he can continue that here at Burnley," Kompany said.

"He's a tall and strong goalkeeper with lots of qualities, who will be a nice addition to our team of goalkeepers."

