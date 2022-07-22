Shayden Morris has made 40 appearances for Fleetwood Town, scoring twice

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin says Fleetwood Town winger Shayden Morris is "one that we have watched".

The Dons have signed seven players so far this summer and have won all three of their Scottish League Cup matches so far.

They conclude their group matches at home to Raith Rovers on Saturday and open their Premiership campaign away to Celtic on 31 July.

"Shayden is a really good young talented player," Goodwin said.

"He is one that we have watched and he does tick a lot of boxes for us. I would like to add a bit of pace to the team and young Shayden has got pace in abundance.

"But he is one of many players that we are looking at at the moment. I don't really like naming individuals because he is a Fleetwood player at the moment. He is a player that we admire, but there is certainly nothing anywhere near getting done at this moment in time."

Goodwin has also been linked with Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Connor Ronan, with whom he worked at St Mirren last season.

"He is away in Portugal with Wolves at the moment, with the first team and doing very well I am led to believe," Goodwin added.

"No doubt he is well capable of catching the eye of the Wolverhampton manager and remaining part of their first team squad going forward, so we have always got contingency plans in place if one thing doesn't happen for one reason or another."

Meanwhile, Dons midfielder Connor Barron faces four weeks out with a knee injury, but defender Jack MacKenzie could return to training next week following a thigh problem.