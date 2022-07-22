Last updated on .From the section St Johnstone

Ryan McGowan scored in Heart of Midlothian's 2012 Scottish Cup final win against Hibernian

Ryan McGowan has agreed to join St Johnstone on a two-year deal, subject to international clearance.

The Australia defender, 32, was most recently at Kuwait SC and has also played in China, England, Scotland and the United Arab Emirates.

McGowan previously featured in Scotland for Heart of Midlothian, Dundee United, Dundee, Partick Thistle and Ayr United.

"I have a big personal connection to Scotland, it's basically my second home," he told Saints TV.

"It has been a long process trying to get out of my previous club, I am delighted to be here and I am looking forward to get started."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.