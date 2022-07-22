Ryan McGowan: St Johnstone sign former Australia and former Hearts defender
Ryan McGowan has agreed to join St Johnstone on a two-year deal, subject to international clearance.
The Australia defender, 32, was most recently at Kuwait SC and has also played in China, England, Scotland and the United Arab Emirates.
McGowan previously featured in Scotland for Heart of Midlothian, Dundee United, Dundee, Partick Thistle and Ayr United.
"I have a big personal connection to Scotland, it's basically my second home," he told Saints TV.
"It has been a long process trying to get out of my previous club, I am delighted to be here and I am looking forward to get started."
