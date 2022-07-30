Close menu
Championship
RotherhamRotherham United15:00SwanseaSwansea City
Venue: AESSEAL New York Stadium

Rotherham United v Swansea City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 30th July 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley11001013
2Birmingham00000000
3Blackburn00000000
4Blackpool00000000
5Bristol City00000000
6Cardiff00000000
7Coventry00000000
8Hull00000000
9Luton00000000
10Middlesbrough00000000
11Millwall00000000
12Norwich00000000
13Preston00000000
14QPR00000000
15Reading00000000
16Rotherham00000000
17Sheff Utd00000000
18Stoke00000000
19Sunderland00000000
20Swansea00000000
21Watford00000000
22West Brom00000000
23Wigan00000000
24Huddersfield100101-10
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport