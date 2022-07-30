Harrogate Town v Swindon Town

HarrogateHarrogate Town15:00SwindonSwindon Town
Match report to follow.
League Two
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Wimbledon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Barrow
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Bradford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Carlisle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Colchester
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Crawley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Crewe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Doncaster
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Gillingham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Grimsby
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Harrogate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Hartlepool
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Leyton Orient
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Mansfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Newport
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|Northampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|Rochdale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Salford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Stevenage
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Stockport
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Sutton United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Swindon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Tranmere
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Walsall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
