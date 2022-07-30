Livingston v Rangers

Attempt missed. Stephane Omeonga (Livingston) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Joel Nouble.
Line-ups
Livingston
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1George
- 2Devlin
- 5Fitzwater
- 6Obileye
- 25CancarBooked at 24minsSubstituted forMontañoat 34'minutes
- 24KellyBooked at 45mins
- 8Pittman
- 33Omeonga
- 18Holt
- 22Shinnie
- 19Nouble
Substitutes
- 3Longridge
- 7Bahamboula
- 9Anderson
- 11Montaño
- 12Brandon
- 14Mullin
- 20Bitsindou
- 31Konovalov
Rangers
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 33McLaughlin
- 2Tavernier
- 6GoldsonBooked at 27mins
- 16SouttarBooked at 44mins
- 31Barisic
- 18KamaraBooked at 18mins
- 4Lundstram
- 23WrightSubstituted forTillmanat 45'minutes
- 11Lawrence
- 14Kent
- 9Colak
Substitutes
- 1McGregor
- 8Jack
- 10Davis
- 19Sands
- 30Sakala
- 37Arfield
- 43King
- 64Devine
- 71Tillman
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home17%
- Away83%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away9
Live Text
Attempt blocked. Ryan Kent (Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Kent (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Borna Barisic.
Attempt saved. James Tavernier (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tom Lawrence.
Borna Barisic (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Pittman (Livingston).
Second Half
Second Half begins Livingston 1, Rangers 0.
Substitution, Rangers. Malik Tillman replaces Scott Wright.
First Half ends, Livingston 1, Rangers 0.
Attempt missed. Tom Lawrence (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by John Lundstram.
Sean Kelly (Livingston) is shown the yellow card.
Glen Kamara (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stephane Omeonga (Livingston).
Offside, Livingston. Sean Kelly tries a through ball, but Ayo Obileye is caught offside.
John Souttar (Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by John Souttar (Rangers).
Joel Nouble (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by John Lundstram (Rangers).
Joel Nouble (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Scott Pittman (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.