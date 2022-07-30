Ayr United v Arbroath

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Line-ups
Ayr
Formation 4-4-2
- 21Albinson
- 17McAllister
- 4Musonda
- 5McGinty
- 3Reading
- 11Mitchell-Lawson
- 6Murdoch
- 8Dempsey
- 23Ashford
- 30Bryden
- 9Akinyemi
Substitutes
- 1McAdams
- 2Houston
- 10O'Connor
- 15Kirk
- 20Hewitt
- 22McKenzie
- 25Ecrepont
- 26Bilham
- 31Smith
Arbroath
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Gaston
- 7Gold
- 4Little
- 5O'Brien
- 3Hamilton
- 12Stewart
- 6Low
- 10Jacobs
- 11Linn
- 8McKenna
- 16Shanks
Substitutes
- 2Thomson
- 9Hilson
- 15Donnelly
- 18Hancock
- 21Gill
- 27Fosu
- 28Craigen
- Referee:
- Chris Graham
