Scottish Championship
AyrAyr United0ArbroathArbroath0

Ayr United v Arbroath

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Ayr

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Albinson
  • 17McAllister
  • 4Musonda
  • 5McGinty
  • 3Reading
  • 11Mitchell-Lawson
  • 6Murdoch
  • 8Dempsey
  • 23Ashford
  • 30Bryden
  • 9Akinyemi

Substitutes

  • 1McAdams
  • 2Houston
  • 10O'Connor
  • 15Kirk
  • 20Hewitt
  • 22McKenzie
  • 25Ecrepont
  • 26Bilham
  • 31Smith

Arbroath

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Gaston
  • 7Gold
  • 4Little
  • 5O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 12Stewart
  • 6Low
  • 10Jacobs
  • 11Linn
  • 8McKenna
  • 16Shanks

Substitutes

  • 2Thomson
  • 9Hilson
  • 15Donnelly
  • 18Hancock
  • 21Gill
  • 27Fosu
  • 28Craigen
Referee:
Chris Graham

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

