Close menu
Scottish Championship
DundeeDundee15:00Partick ThistlePartick Thistle
Venue: Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park, Scotland

Dundee v Partick Thistle

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Dundee

Formation 4-4-2

  • 30Sharp
  • 2Kerr
  • 4French
  • 5Sweeney
  • 3Marshall
  • 7Jakubiak
  • 8Byrne
  • 11McGinn
  • 15Mulligan
  • 22Williamson
  • 24Anderson

Substitutes

  • 14Ashcroft
  • 16Robinson
  • 17McCowan
  • 18McMullan
  • 19Robertson
  • 20Rudden
  • 25Cameron
  • 28Fisher

Partick Thistle

Formation 4-4-2

  • 31Mitchell
  • 6Turner
  • 4Holt
  • 3Milne
  • 2McMillan
  • 15McKinnon
  • 11Lawless
  • 9Graham
  • 8Bannigan
  • 23Docherty
  • 21Fitzpatrick

Substitutes

  • 1Sneddon
  • 7Tiffoney
  • 10Dowds
  • 17Weston
  • 19Mullen
  • 26Stanway
  • 27Lyon
  • 29Mackenzie
Referee:
Alan Muir

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport