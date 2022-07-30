Dundee v Partick Thistle

Line-ups
Dundee
Formation 4-4-2
- 30Sharp
- 2Kerr
- 4French
- 5Sweeney
- 3Marshall
- 7Jakubiak
- 8Byrne
- 11McGinn
- 15Mulligan
- 22Williamson
- 24Anderson
Substitutes
- 14Ashcroft
- 16Robinson
- 17McCowan
- 18McMullan
- 19Robertson
- 20Rudden
- 25Cameron
- 28Fisher
Partick Thistle
Formation 4-4-2
- 31Mitchell
- 6Turner
- 4Holt
- 3Milne
- 2McMillan
- 15McKinnon
- 11Lawless
- 9Graham
- 8Bannigan
- 23Docherty
- 21Fitzpatrick
Substitutes
- 1Sneddon
- 7Tiffoney
- 10Dowds
- 17Weston
- 19Mullen
- 26Stanway
- 27Lyon
- 29Mackenzie
- Referee:
- Alan Muir