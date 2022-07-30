Close menu
Scottish Championship
HamiltonHamilton Academical15:00MortonGreenock Morton
Venue: New Douglas Park, Scotland

Hamilton Academical v Greenock Morton

Last updated on .

Line-ups

Hamilton

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Fulton
  • 12Want
  • 5Easton
  • 4O'Reilly
  • 2Doyle
  • 24Lawson
  • 8Martin
  • 3Shiels
  • 11Smith
  • 9Ryan
  • 19Winter

Substitutes

  • 18Mimnaugh
  • 20Ngandu
  • 22Brown
  • 25Owens
  • 31Smith
  • 37McGinn
  • 41One
  • 42Newbury

Morton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Schwake
  • 2Pignatiello
  • 5Baird
  • 4O'Connor
  • 3Strapp
  • 21Gillespie
  • 32Lyon
  • 9Muirhead
  • 8Blues
  • 7Kabia
  • 10Quitongo

Substitutes

  • 16Hynes
  • 17McGrattan
  • 18Garrity
  • 19Easdale
  • 20Green
  • 24McGregor
  • 25King
  • 47Lithgow
Referee:
Mike Roncone

