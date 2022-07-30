Peterhead v Airdrieonians

PeterheadPeterhead15:00AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians
Line-ups
Peterhead
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Newman
- 2Gillies
- 4Wilson
- 5Dixon
- 3Strachan
- 6Brown
- 7Trialist
- 8Brown
- 10Dow
- 11O'Keefe
- 9Adeyemo
Substitutes
- 12Strachan
- 14McLeod
- 15Simpson
- 16McGale
- 27Trialist
Airdrieonians
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Johnson
- 2Ballantyne
- 4McCabe
- 6Fordyce
- 19Deveney
- 16Watson
- 17Devenny
- 8Wylie
- 23McGill
- 10Frizzell
- 11Smith
Substitutes
- 7Kouider-Aïssa
- 9Gallagher
- 15Jamieson
- 18Hutton
- 20Gibson
- Referee:
- Chris Fordyce