Close menu
Scottish League One
PeterheadPeterhead15:00AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians
Venue: Balmoor Stadium, Scotland

Peterhead v Airdrieonians

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Peterhead

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Newman
  • 2Gillies
  • 4Wilson
  • 5Dixon
  • 3Strachan
  • 6Brown
  • 7Trialist
  • 8Brown
  • 10Dow
  • 11O'Keefe
  • 9Adeyemo

Substitutes

  • 12Strachan
  • 14McLeod
  • 15Simpson
  • 16McGale
  • 27Trialist

Airdrieonians

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Johnson
  • 2Ballantyne
  • 4McCabe
  • 6Fordyce
  • 19Deveney
  • 16Watson
  • 17Devenny
  • 8Wylie
  • 23McGill
  • 10Frizzell
  • 11Smith

Substitutes

  • 7Kouider-Aïssa
  • 9Gallagher
  • 15Jamieson
  • 18Hutton
  • 20Gibson
Referee:
Chris Fordyce

Top Stories