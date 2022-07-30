Dunfermline Athletic v Alloa Athletic

First Half begins.
DunfermlineDunfermline0AlloaAlloa Athletic0
Last updated on .From the section Football
Formation 4-3-3
Formation 4-4-2
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Queen of Sth
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|Airdrieonians
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Alloa
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Dunfermline
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|FC Edinburgh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Falkirk
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|Kelty Hearts
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|Montrose
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|Peterhead
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|Clyde
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0