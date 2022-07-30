Close menu
Scottish League One
DunfermlineDunfermline0AlloaAlloa Athletic0

Dunfermline Athletic v Alloa Athletic

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Dunfermline

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Mehmet
  • 2Comrie
  • 4Benedictus
  • 12Breen
  • 3Edwards
  • 26Todd
  • 8Chalmers
  • 18Allan
  • 6MacDonald
  • 14McCann
  • 7O'Hara

Substitutes

  • 9Wighton
  • 10Todorov
  • 19Fenton
  • 20Little
  • 24Rennie
  • 25Beagley
  • 27Young
  • 28Tod

Alloa

Formation 4-4-2

  • 31Hogarth
  • 2Taggart
  • 14Stanger
  • 6Durnan
  • 3Church
  • 16King
  • 7Cawley
  • 11Miller
  • 12Scougall
  • 18Sammon
  • 15MacIver

Substitutes

  • 10Rodden
  • 17Khyyam
  • 19Buchanan
  • 21Burt
  • 22McLaren
  • 23Comrie
  • 24Suleyman
Referee:
Greg Aitken

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Top Stories