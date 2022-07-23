Last updated on .From the section Rotherham

Grant Hall has played for Middlesbrough and QPR in the Championship

Middlesbrough defender Grant Hall has joined Rotherham United on a season-long loan.

The 30-year-old began his career on the south coast with Brighton, before moving to Tottenham in August 2012.

Several loan spells followed before he made a permanent switch to QPR, making 128 appearances for the Hoops.

He joined Boro on a free transfer in 2020 and is making the temporary move to the Millers who earned promotion to the Championship last season.

Hall is the seventh player to be brought to the New York Stadium this summer by manager Paul Warne.

The Millers begin their Championship campaign at home to Swansea on 30 July.