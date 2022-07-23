Last updated on .From the section Stoke

Will Smallbone is an Ireland Under-21 international

Stoke City have signed Southampton midfielder Will Smallbone on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old came through the Saints academy and has made 20 first-team appearances since his debut in 2020.

"Will is another creative player. He's an attacking midfielder who can play as a 10 and a eight," said manager Michael O'Neill

"We have an injury situation with Nick Powell so we felt we needed something in that area," he added.

Smallbone is Stoke's seventh signing of the summer window, joining Dwight Gayle, Josh Laurent, Aden Flint, Gavin Kilkenny, Harry Clarke and Liam McCarron in moving to the Potteries.

Stoke begin the new Championship season at Millwall on 30 July.

