Manchester Utd 2-2 Aston Villa: Late header as game ends even

By Simon StoneBBC Sport in Perth, Western Australia

Marcus Rashford celebrates United's second goal
Much of the first half of the match was played in torrential rain

Calum Chambers' stoppage-time header cost Manchester United their 100% pre-season record under new manager Erik ten Hag as Aston Villa came back from two goals down to end their own tour of Australia unbeaten at a rain-sodden Optus Stadium in Perth.

Chambers rose unchallenged to nod home a rather soft second that will give Ten Hag something to ponder on his side's return to Manchester.

Jadon Sancho's third goal of the trip had given United an early lead and when Villa's Matty Cash turned a Marcus Rashford effort beyond the reach of his own keeper Emi Martinez, it seemed victory was secure.

But substitute Leon Bailey pulled a goal back right after half-time and Chambers' effort was reward for a much-improved performance by Steven Gerrard's men.

United are expected to complete the signing of Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez from Ajax in time for him to start training with his new team-mates, including Christian Eriksen, early next week, before encounters with Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano. On this evidence, they might need him.

Quite possibly both Ten Hag and Gerrard will be more concerned at finding out if their respective squads got through the game without injury.

Poor weather and poor pitch

Numerous heavy showers in the hours before kick-off left the pitch in an awful state.

Ground staff tried to get rid of the excess water from three hours before kick-off and host broadcaster Channel 10 said in commentary there had even been a plan to fly a helicopter over the grass in an effort to dry out the surface.

That did not happen in the end, although neither set of players looked comfortable when they tried to turn and as Gerrard had his hood pulled over his head to protect himself from another downpour when United's second goal went in, it did not indicate he was having a particularly great time.

The Villa boss' mood will have improved when Bailey cut inside Victor Lindelof and curled a shot into the bottom corner at the start of the second half.

Sancho was the wide player who lit up the opening period though.

The former Borussia Dortmund winger has played for England only once since he missed a penalty in the Euro 2020 shoot-out defeat by Italy in the final just over 12 months ago.

He struggled in his debut season at Old Trafford but, with three goals in four games, he has finished as joint top scorer on tour with Anthony Martial and looks like the attacking threat that brought him to United's attention in the first place.

His latest effort was excellent, with Martial, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw all involved before Sancho volleyed home at the far post.

Not that everything went United's way.

Bailey would have levelled had Harry Maguire not slid back to turn away his goal-bound effort after the Jamaican had skipped past David de Gea, while Ezri Konsa failed to convert with the goal at his mercy.

Chambers had the final word - allowing both clubs to end their respective tours unbeaten.

  • Comment posted by geow93, today at 13:35

    Have the BBC signed a deal to cover Man Utd? Feels like this is their official website.

  • Comment posted by Toe_jam football, today at 13:35

    They sure need Frenkie Ding Dong.

  • Comment posted by M5J27, today at 13:35

    The carbon footprint isn't top of all these clubs list is it, thought they were teams in the 'community' ?

  • Comment posted by Dogecoin billionaire, today at 13:35

    What happened to all the Man U fans celebrating their inevitable title win after beating Liverpool recently?

  • Comment posted by Dogecoin billionaire, today at 13:34

    Stevie G's Villa are going to be a force to be reckoned with this season

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 13:34

    Ten hag out

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 13:34

    Man Not-Utd fans can thank their lucky stars that this goal conceded with the last touch of the game was in pre-season and not in the actual season.

  • Comment posted by Pen Factory, today at 13:34

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by say it as it is, today at 13:34

    In fairness, the side Villa equalised against had 5 young academy products in the front 6 and Telles playing as a #6. I was surprised they managed to hold out from conceding until the very end.

  • Comment posted by Be-Anchor five, today at 13:33

    Haters will be fuming today after Maguire put in a majestic performance.
    Best English centre back since Bobby Moore without doubt!
    Can only think all the abuse Maguire gets is down to jealousy and envy.

    • Reply posted by Pen Factory, today at 13:34

      Pen Factory replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Mitrovic, today at 13:33

    Another Man U HYS? It’s getting boring now.

  • Comment posted by seymour, today at 13:32

    The league was over up until that Chambers goal.
    Gives us all a bit of hope.

  • Comment posted by Dan Clark, today at 13:32

    The 2nd half performance was a bit like a last season performance by Utd 😕

  • Comment posted by bigwats99, today at 13:32

    Looks like Ben 10 needs to sign more Ajax/Dutch players. Man utd will be the next wolves/Portugal

  • Comment posted by Be-Anchor five, today at 13:31

    This is one of the oldest fixtures in English football. Probably the most famous was when Villa beat Utd 1-0 in the 1995 FA Cup Final with Paul Rideout getting the winner.
    Kevin Moran got sent off for Utd and Nigel Spunks was the hero for Villa in goal, coming on for the injured Jimmy Rimmer early on.

    • Reply posted by Elvis, today at 13:34

      Elvis replied:
      What on earth are you on about ?

  • Comment posted by Lee , today at 13:30

    Calls for ten hag to be sacked from pool & city fans on the way.

    • Reply posted by Pen Factory, today at 13:32

      Pen Factory replied:
      Why?

  • Comment posted by F1fantraveltv on social media, today at 13:30

    Sancho has kicked on from last season. If he shows even 70% of his Dortmund form then it’s good news for Manchester United and England.

    • Reply posted by FFP City 57 years without a title, today at 13:33

      FFP City 57 years without a title replied:
      hasn’t even played a competitive game yet 🤣🫣

  • Comment posted by RichardRichard, today at 13:29

    Is anyone else having a pre-season?

  • Comment posted by Be-Anchor five, today at 13:29

    Great to see Utd looking in good form. Always has a soft spot for them because I grew up as a lifelong fan.
    Even though I now support City I still want them to do well.

    • Reply posted by RichardRichard, today at 13:32

      RichardRichard replied:
      How does one "grow-up as a lifelong fan"?

      Then you switch to support their main rivals, after they become mediocre.

      I get the feeling that you're having a laugh, though.

  • Comment posted by FFP City 57 years without a title, today at 13:29

    stone distraught and man utd’s preseason in tatters after claiming the salubrious mantle of simon stone preseason cup champions just under a week ago.

    what does this mean to man utd ? send in your questions.

    its all downhill from here… gone de jong, you could say.

