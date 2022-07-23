Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Willie Kirk left Everton in October 2021 and has been doing punditry on BBC TV since then

Former Everton manager Willie Kirk is expected to be named Leicester City's new Director of Women's and Girl's Football.

The Foxes advertised for the role last month, before manager Lydia Bedford signed a new two-year deal.

It is understood Kirk met board members earlier this month and could be announced within the next week.

Kirk previously managed Bristol City and Everton, and was assistant manager at Manchester United.

Leicester City finished 11th in the Women's Super League last season but have been recruiting for a new assistant manager and physical performance coach this summer.

They have also advertised a vacancy for the academy assistant manager and education lead.