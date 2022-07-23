Last updated on .From the section Football

Dani Alves has won nine top-flight titles with Barcelona, Juventus and Paris St-Germain

Dani Alves has signed for Mexican side Pumas UNAM on a free transfer after ending his second stint with Barcelona.

The Brazil defender, 39, rejoined Barcelona in November 2021, five years after he left for Juventus.

Alves confirmed last month he would not be extending his contract with the Spanish club, where he made a total of 408 appearances.

"Soccer has transformed my life and I want it to continue transforming the lives of many people," he said.

Alves added: "That's why I accepted the challenge of coming to the Pumas."

Pumas UNAM have not won a league title since 2011 and finished the 2021-22 season in 11th position.

During his initial eight-year spell with Barcelona, Alves won six La Liga titles and three Champions League trophies.

He has also won 125 caps for Brazil and will hope to be part of their World Cup squad in Qatar later this year.