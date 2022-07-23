Last updated on .From the section Chesterfield

Chesterfield finished seventh in the National League last season

Chesterfield have started an investigation after a fan allegedly racially abused a Bradford City player.

The incident is understood to have happened during a break in play in Saturday's pre-season friendly.

The Spireites said in a statement: external-link "Stewards and police officers spoke to the fan in question, who denied the accusation and left voluntarily.

"Witness statements have been taken and, if necessary, appropriate action will be taken."