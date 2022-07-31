Sunderland v Coventry City

First Half begins.
SunderlandSunderland0CoventryCoventry City0
Last updated on .From the section Championship
Formation 4-2-3-1
Formation 3-5-1-1
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Millwall
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Hull
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Burnley
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|Blackburn
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|5
|Blackpool
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|6
|Cardiff
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|7
|Swansea
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|8
|West Brom
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|9
|Middlesbrough
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|10
|Rotherham
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|11
|Birmingham
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|Luton
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|Preston
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|Wigan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|Coventry
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|Sheff Utd
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|Sunderland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Watford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Bristol City
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|20
|Huddersfield
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|21
|Norwich
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|22
|QPR
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|23
|Reading
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|24
|Stoke
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
