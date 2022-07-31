Close menu
Championship
SunderlandSunderland0CoventryCoventry City0

Sunderland v Coventry City

Championship

Line-ups

Sunderland

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Patterson
  • 11Gooch
  • 5Ballard
  • 6Batth
  • 3Cirkin
  • 4Evans
  • 24Neil
  • 8Embleton
  • 21Pritchard
  • 20Clarke
  • 14Stewart

Substitutes

  • 9Simms
  • 10Roberts
  • 12Bass
  • 13O'Nien
  • 26Wright
  • 32Hume
  • 42Alese

Coventry

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 1Moore
  • 2Panzo
  • 5McFadzean
  • 15Hyam
  • 28Eccles
  • 8Allen
  • 14Sheaf
  • 38Hamer
  • 27Bidwell
  • 24Godden
  • 17Gyökeres

Substitutes

  • 3Doyle
  • 4Rose
  • 13Wilson
  • 19Walker
  • 23Dabo
  • 30Tavares Desidério
  • 45Palmer
Referee:
Darren Bond

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.



As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Millwall11002023
2Hull11002113
3Burnley11001013
4Blackburn11001013
5Blackpool11001013
6Cardiff11001013
7Swansea10101101
8West Brom10101101
9Middlesbrough10101101
10Rotherham10101101
11Birmingham10100001
12Luton10100001
13Preston10100001
14Wigan10100001
15Coventry00000000
16Sheff Utd00000000
17Sunderland00000000
18Watford00000000
19Bristol City100112-10
20Huddersfield100101-10
21Norwich100101-10
22QPR100101-10
23Reading100101-10
24Stoke100102-20
View full Championship table

