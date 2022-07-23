Last updated on .From the section European Football

Raphinha joined Barcelona from Leeds on 15 July

Barcelona's new signing Raphinha scored the only goal as Barcelona beat Real Madrid in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

The Brazil international joined the La Liga giants from Leeds United in a deal worth up to £55m earlier this month.

He has now scored two goals in two pre-season games in the United States.

His goal came in the 27th minute after he intercepted a backpass from Real's Eder Militao to secure the win in a match in which Robert Lewandowski made his debut for Barca.

Real Madrid, who were without star striker Karim Benzema, failed to register a shot on target.