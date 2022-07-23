Everton are ready to send Nathan Patterson on loan, with manager Frank Lampard unable to guarantee a starting place to the 20-year-old Scotland right-back who has struggled for game time since his January transfer from Rangers. (Scottish Sun On Sunday) external-link

Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst described Ridvan Yilmaz as a "good player" when asked about Rangers' pursuit of the 21-year-old Besiktas and Turkey left-back as a replacement for the departed Calvin Bassey. (The Herald On Sunday) external-link

Ajax head coach Alfred Schreuder has revealed that his £19m plus add-ons capture of Nigerian defender Calvin Bassey had been planned for months after being blown away by his Rangers displays. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Ridvan Yilmaz appeared to struggle to keep is emotions in check as he spoke to the Turkish media for the last time ahead of his imminent move to Rangers, the left-back saying "separations are also included in love" after Besiktas president Ahmet Nur Cebi decided not to stand in his way as the 21-year-old looks to end his 13-year association with the Istanbul club. (Scottish Sunday Express) external-link

Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst says the expected signing of 21-year-old left-back Ridvan Yilmaz from Besiktas for £5m will end Rangers' summer transfer activity. (Sunday Post, print edition)